Queens of the Stone Age tickets on sale for Chicago Theatre show

Queens of the Stone Age crank up the desert rock inside The Chicago Theatre on Oct. 2, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. The historic 3,600-seat venue promises pristine acoustics for Josh Homme’s riff-heavy five-piece, currently touring behind the critically acclaimed album “In Times New Roman.”

Tickets are currently on sale through the venue, but ScoreBig offers an alternate path for fee-free seats, whether you’re eyeing the orchestra pit or the balcony. Chicago set lists on this run have mixed fan favorites like “No One Knows” and “Little Sister” with deep cuts such as “Avon,” delighting longtime devotees.

This is QOTSA’s first headline date at The Chicago Theatre, trading arena stages for ornate ambience and velvet sightlines. Expect swirling lights, thick low-end and Homme’s signature sardonic banter. Pre-show, grab a bite in the Loop, then settle in for what Spin magazine calls “the tightest live rock band of the 21st century.”

