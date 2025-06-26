Queens of the Stone Age tickets on sale for Detroit’s Fox Theatre

Queens of the Stone Age will ignite Detroit’s ornate Fox Theatre on Oct. 3, 2025, at 7:30 p.m., treating Motor City rock fans to a rare theater-sized performance.

Tickets are up for grabs at the Fox box office, but ScoreBig offers an easier path to fee-free seats. Built in 1928 and revamped for modern production, the 5,000-seat palace provides a lush backdrop for the band’s hard-hitting riffs.

Expect fresh material off the “In Times New Roman” LP plus classics like “Go With the Flow.” Front-man Josh Homme has teased deep-cut rotations for Rust Belt stops, so longtime devotees may hear rarely played gems such as “Avon” or “Monsters in the Parasol.”

Arrive early to catch the elaborate art-deco lobby and grab a Detroit coney dog before doors. Then settle in for what promises to be one of the loudest nights of Detroit’s fall concert slate.

