Queens of the Stone Age tickets on sale for L.A.’s Dolby Theatre show

Queens of the Stone Age will launch a riff-heavy night at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Nov. 11, 2025, 7 p.m. The desert-rock icons recently wrapped the European leg of their “In Times New Roman” tour, earning praise for epic set lists that dive deep into their back catalog.

Box-office sales are active, but ScoreBig provides fans a fee-free avenue for securing seats inside one of Los Angeles’ most acoustically pure halls—better known for Broadway runs than rock records. Josh Homme and company will flex through staples like “No One Knows,” “Little Sister,” and “Go With the Flow,” plus fresh cuts that amplify the band’s trademark groove-meets-thunder sound.

This marks QOTSA’s first Dolby Theatre appearance, offering fans intimate theater sightlines compared to their usual arena stops. Hollywood Boulevard’s nightlife, coupled with the band’s raw energy, sets the stage for a quintessential L.A. rock event.

Shop for Queens of the Stone Age tickets at Dolby Theatre on Nov. 11, 2025

