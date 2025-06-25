Queens of the Stone Age tickets on sale in Philadelphia at The Met

Queens of the Stone Age roar into The Met Philadelphia on Oct. 7, 2025, packing their crunchy desert-rock riffs into one of the city’s most ornate concert halls. The Grammy-winning band fronted by Josh Homme hits Center City on the final leg of its worldwide tour behind In Times New Roman…, bringing signature anthems “No One Knows,” “Go With the Flow” and “Little Sister.”

The Met’s 3,500-seat theater setting provides an intimate backdrop for QOTSA’s muscular grooves, and Philly crowds historically sing every word back—whether it’s a deep cut from Rated R or the latest single “Emotion Sickness.” With only a handful of East-Coast dates this fall, demand is expected to spike quickly among regional rock fans.

Arrive early to explore the restored 1908 opera house and treat yourself to its craft-cocktail bars before the band launches into its marathon, career-spanning set. From Homme’s snarling vocals to the twin-drum attack that fires up newer tracks, the night promises a thunderous celebration of modern hard rock.

