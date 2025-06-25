Rainbow Kitten Surprise tickets on sale in Chattanooga at Soldiers & Sailors

Rainbow Kitten Surprise brings its genre-defying indie anthems to Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium in Chattanooga on Oct. 8, 2025. The North Carolina quintet—known for dynamic vocal harmonies, poetic lyrics and electrifying live crescendos—hits the Tennessee River city fresh off festival triumphs and a forthcoming studio album.

Tickets are on sale now at the auditorium and via ScoreBig, where the price displayed is the price you pay—no hidden fees.

Led by vocalist Ela Melo, RKS weaves folk, hip-hop and rock into singles like “It’s Called: Freefall” and “Cocaine Jesus,” earning a fervent fanbase that sings every lyric. Chattanooga’s historic 3,800-seat hall offers vintage charm with modern sound upgrades, making it the perfect acoustical canvas for the band’s start-quiet, end-roaring arrangements.

Between the city’s scenic riverfront, thriving craft-beer scene and easy access from Atlanta and Nashville, expect a regional influx of “Kittens” eager for a midweek sonic pilgrimage. Early purchase is advised—recent RKS dates have sold out in minutes.

