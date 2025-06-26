Brandy, Monica, Kelly Rowland and Muni Long bring their joint R&B showcase to Toyota Center in Houston on Dec. 7, 2025, at 7 p.m. The quartet’s powerhouse vocals and decades of combined chart success promise a soulful Sunday night finale to the fall tour.

Tickets are on sale now via the arena, but ScoreBig offers alternative inventory with no hidden fees—an easy win for concertgoers eager to avoid extra service charges. Expect individual hit-laden sets plus collaborative moments such as Brandy and Monica’s timeless duet “The Boy Is Mine.”

Rowland, a Houston native, is expected to spotlight local flavor, while Muni Long’s viral ballads bring Gen-Z energy to the mix. Toyota Center’s 18,000-seat capacity, giant video halo and crisp JBL sound guarantee a full-scale production worthy of four headliners.

Arrive early to explore GreenStreet’s restaurants a block away, then settle in for an R&B celebration that closes 2025’s concert calendar with style.

