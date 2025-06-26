R&B superstars’ tickets on sale for Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena show

Brandy, Monica, Kelly Rowland and Muni Long unite for an R&B powerhouse night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Nov. 7, 2025, 8 p.m. The one-off collaborative bill gathers Grammy-winning voices behind hits like “The Boy Is Mine,” “Motivation” and “Hrs & Hrs,” promising chart-topping nostalgia and fresh solo material under the same neon roof.

Tickets are on sale through the arena box office, but ScoreBig lists seats without hidden service fees—ideal for fans budgeting around Vegas resort costs. The 20,000-capacity room offers state-of-the-art acoustics and 4K video walls to capture every vocal run and dance step.

Brandy and Monica shared the stage in 2024 for a historic Verzuz reunion; adding Destiny’s Child alum Kelly Rowland and breakout R&B songwriter Muni Long elevates the evening to must-see status. Expect live-band mash-ups, surprise duets and tributes to ’90s/’00s R&B eras that defined a generation.

Make the most of the Strip by dining at The Park before heading inside for three hours of vocal fireworks.

Shop for Brandy, Monica, Kelly Rowland & Muni Long tickets at T-Mobile Arena on Nov. 7, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Brandy, Monica, Kelly Rowland & Muni Long tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.