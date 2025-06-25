Reese Witherspoon talk tickets on sale in St. Louis at Stifel Theatre

Reese Witherspoon teams with thriller novelist Harlan Coben for an evening of conversation at St. Louis’s Stifel Theatre on Oct. 15 2025. The Oscar-winning actor and the best-selling author behind The Stranger will discuss storytelling, book-to-screen adaptations and the creative process that fuels their multimedia empires.

Tickets are available now through the theatre box office

Witherspoon’s production company Hello Sunshine has shepherded Coben’s twist-laden novels to the screen, making this joint appearance a must for fans of page-turners and prestige TV alike. Expect behind-the-scenes anecdotes, audience Q&A and tips for aspiring writers — plus plenty of Southern charm from the Louisiana-born star of Legally Blonde and Big Little Lies.

The 3 100-seat Stifel Theatre — an Art Deco gem in downtown St. Louis — offers excellent sightlines and pristine acoustics, ensuring every anecdote lands. Given the duo’s combined social-media reach and Midwest readers’ hunger for book-tour events, seats are expected to move quickly.

