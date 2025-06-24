Reneé Rapp, Kacey Musgraves, Remi Wolf to Headline All Things Go Toronto

All Things Go is expanding to Canada with its inaugural Toronto edition, set to take place October 4 to 5 at the Budweiser Stage.

The two-day event will be headlined by Reneé Rapp, Kacey Musgraves, Remi Wolf, and Role Model. The lineup also includes Charlotte Cardin, Noah Cyrus, Ravyn Lenae, Chelsea Cutler, Blondshell, Valley, and Joy Oladokun.

A fan pre-sale for All Things Go Toronto tickets will begin on June 26 at 10 a.m. local time. Public on-sale will follow on June 27, with tickets available through the festival’s official website.

Like its other festivals, All Things Go Toronto will focus on highlighting female and LGBTQ+ artists. The festival has built a reputation for prioritizing diverse and inclusive programming across its events in Washington D.C. and New York City.

The Washington D.C. and New York City events are scheduled for the weekend before and will feature performances from Lucy Dacus, Doechii, Clairo, Noah Kahan, and others.

The full lineup, ticket details, and additional information about the 2025 All Things Go Toronto festival can be found on the event’s official website.

An artist lineup can be found below.

2025 All Things Go Toronto Artist Lineup