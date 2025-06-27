Renee Rapp tickets on sale in Boston at TD Garden

Renee Rapp brings her confessional pop anthems to Boston’s TD Garden on Oct. 2, 2025. The breakout star of Mean Girls: The Musical and HBO’s The Sex Lives of College Girls has evolved into a chart-climbing singer-songwriter, earning platinum status with “In the Kitchen” and a devoted Gen-Z fan base for her candid lyrics on empowerment and mental health.

Tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase at the TD Garden box office, but many are scoring seats through ScoreBig, which posts all-in prices with no hidden ticket fees. That leaves extra cash for arena-exclusive tour merch and Boston-favorite lobster rolls.

Rapp’s 2024 “Snow Angel” tour sold out theaters nationwide in minutes; this Garden date is her first Boston arena headliner. Expect powerhouse vocals, a full band, surprise covers (she’s been known to slip in Billie Eilish and Paramore), and a few humorous monologues that showcase her Broadway-honed stage presence.

Located above North Station, TD Garden is an easy commuter rail or MBTA ride from anywhere in New England. Doors open at 6 p.m. for an 8 p.m. show—arrive early to explore the new Hub Hall food court.

