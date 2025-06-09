Rod Stewart Cancels Additional U.S. Tour Dates Amid Illness

Rod Stewart has canceled several upcoming U.S. tour dates as he continues to recover from the flu, the singer announced. The veteran performer, who turned 80 earlier this year, confirmed via Instagram that six concerts scheduled for June have either been canceled or postponed due to health concerns.

“I have to cancel and reschedule my next six concerts in June as I continue to recover from the flu,” Stewart wrote. “So sorry my friends. I’m devastated and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience to my fans. I’ll be back on stage and will see you soon.”

The affected dates include three nights at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on June 7, 8, and 10, as well as a June 14 performance in Lake Tahoe. Two California shows, originally set for June 12 in Rancho Mirage and June 15 in Paso Robles, have been rescheduled for September 20 and 21.

The announcement comes days after Stewart had already postponed two earlier Las Vegas dates on June 1 and June 5, initially citing an unspecified illness.

Notably, Stewart’s next major scheduled appearance is a headlining slot at the Glastonbury Festival on June 29, where he will take the Pyramid Stage alongside Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood.

Following the U.K. festival, Stewart is slated to return to North America for a series of summer shows across the United States and Canada before resuming his Las Vegas residency in September. He’s also scheduled for a South American tour leg later in the year, with European performances planned to close out 2025.

For more information and additional details fans can visit Stewart’s official website.