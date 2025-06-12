Rolling Loud Confirms Two-Day Festival in India

Rolling Loud is bringing its global hip-hop festival to India. Organizers announced this week that the event will be staged as a two-day festival produced in partnership with local operator District by Zomato. Dates and lineup details have not yet been revealed.

Rolling Loud co-founders Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif said expanding the brand to India made sense given the region’s growing hip-hop scene.

“We never imagined Rolling Loud would take us all the way to India — it’s incredible,” they said in a joint statement. “The hip-hop scene in India has been booming, and bringing the festival here felt like the right decision. We’re excited to create a space where Indian fans can celebrate the artists they love, while also introducing international acts to a new audience.

“For us, it’s always been about building community through hip-hop — and we can’t wait to experience how India shows up.”

District by Zomato CEO Rahul Ganjoo called the festival’s arrival a significant cultural moment for the country’s music landscape.

“India’s hip-hop scene is on fire right now, it’s raw, it’s real, and it’s ready,” Ganjoo said. “Rolling Loud coming to India isn’t just another festival drop; it’s a cultural shift. For years, we’ve felt the need to bridge India’s sound with the global stage, and this is that moment. It’s bigger than music, it’s a loud, undeniable signal that Indian hip-hop is here, it’s global, and it’s got something to say.”

Launched in 2015 as a small warehouse event in Miami, Rolling Loud has since grown into one of the world’s largest hip-hop festivals. It regularly stages multiple U.S. events each year, drawing crowds of up to 70,000, and has expanded internationally with editions in Australia, Europe, and Thailand. Past headliners have included Travis Scott, Future, A$AP Rocky, and Playboi Carti.

Details on the location, dates, ticket sales, and full lineup for Rolling Loud India are expected to be announced soon. For more information and additional details, festivalgoers can visit the official Rolling Loud India website.