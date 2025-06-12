Seahawks Training Camp Fan Fest tickets on sale in Seattle at Lumen Field

Seattle Seahawks Training Camp will open the gates of Lumen Field on Aug. 2, 2025, at 6 p.m. for its annual Fan Fest, giving the 12s an early look at the 2025 roster under the stadium lights in Seattle, Washington. The evening practice features player drills, live music and post-session autographs—all wrapped in the full-game atmosphere fans have come to expect on Sundays.

Tickets for Fan Fest are available now through the Lumen Field box office and online at ScoreBig, where every seat is sold with no hidden fees. That transparent pricing means more room in the budget for limited-edition training-camp merch and a stack of garlic fries on the concourse.

Coming off consecutive playoff runs, head coach Pete Carroll’s squad will showcase newcomers from the 2025 draft alongside veterans like DK Metcalf and Bobby Wagner. Fans can also watch the debut of the team’s refreshed offensive scheme, installed by new coordinator Shane Waldron, in a relaxed setting that still delivers all the boom of the Seahawks’ signature pre-snap soundtrack.

Lumen Field’s open-air design keeps noise levels legendary, but Fan Fest offers a family-friendly vibe with interactive games, photo stations and a kids’ combine on the plaza. The stadium sits steps from Seattle’s Link light-rail line, making it easy to cap the night with a stroll along the waterfront or a bite in nearby Pioneer Square.

Whether you’re a season-ticket holder eager for a sneak peek or a casual supporter chasing that first “Sea!… Hawks!” chant, Fan Fest is the easiest way to get loud before Week 1.

Shop for Seattle Seahawks Training Camp Fan Fest tickets at Lumen Field on August 2, 2025

