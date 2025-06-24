Shakira Expands Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour With New California, Mexico Shows

Shakira has added new dates to her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, including a stadium concert in Fresno, California, and a second show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The Fresno performance is scheduled for Thursday, August 7, at Valley Children’s Stadium, marking the first concert ever held at the stadium. The concert follows Shakira’s rescheduled August 4 concert at SoFi Stadium. Additionally, due to strong ticket demand, a second SoFi Stadium date has been added for August 5.

In addition to the California shows, Shakira announced two more dates in Mexico. New performances are set for September 18 at Estadio GNP Seguros in Mexico City and September 24 at Estadio Luis Pirata Fuente in Veracruz, marking her first concert in Veracruz.

The new shows bring Shakira’s total number of performances in Mexico on this tour to 28. She recently completed seven sold-out shows at Estadio GNP Seguros and will return for five more later this summer. With these dates, she extends her own record for the most concerts by a single artist at the venue.

The second leg of the tour in Mexico begins August 11 in Tijuana and continues through late September, including stops in Hermosillo, Chihuahua, Torreón, and multiple nights in Mexico City.

Tickets for the newly announced Fresno show and the additional Los Angeles date begins Tuesday, June 25, at 10 a.m. PT through LiveNation.com.

Notably, earlier this year, Shakira was forced to postpone several U.S. shows due to production-related issues. Performances at Fenway Park in Boston and Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., scheduled for late May, were canceled, and a June 13 show at the Alamodome in San Antonio was postponed hours before showtime because of structural problems with the stage setup.