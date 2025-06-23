Shakira tickets on sale in Fresno

Shakira lights up Valley Children’s Stadium in Fresno on Aug. 7, 2025, at 7:30 p.m., bringing her first full U.S. tour in six years to California’s Central Valley. The global superstar—whose catalog spans Latin-pop classics “Whenever, Wherever” and the World Cup anthem “Waka Waka”—will treat fans to hits, new bilingual singles and her signature hip-shaking choreography.

Tickets are on sale now at the stadium box office and on ScoreBig, which lets concertgoers secure seats without the surprise fees tacked on by many resale sites.

The Fresno date marks Shakira’s only Northern California stadium performance of the summer, transforming the 40,000-seat home of Fresno State football into a sprawling dance floor. Expect a career-spanning setlist backed by a 14-piece band, high-definition LED walls and costume changes that run from glittering bodysuits to folkloric Colombian dresses.

Valley Children’s Stadium sits just off Highway 168, with ample on-site parking and expanded ride-share lanes for the busy Thursday night. Gates open at 5 p.m., giving fans time to snap photos in front of tour-branded art installations and sample local food-truck fare before the show.

