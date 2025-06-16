Shakira’s Alamodome Concert Postponed Due to Stage Safety Issue

Shakira’s concert at the Alamodome in San Antonio was postponed Friday evening due to a structural issue with the stage.

Approximately 47,000 fans who had gathered outside the venue were informed of the postponement shortly before the doors were scheduled to open.

The Alamodome announced the decision on social media, sharing:

“Unfortunately, Shakira’s performance tonight has been postponed due to stage structural issues. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date once announced. More information will be emailed to ticketholders directly when available. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

In a follow-up message posted to Shakira’s official Facebook page, the singer’s team explained that a problem had been identified with a truss component provided by a third-party vendor responsible for supplying the stage’s infrastructure and ceiling rigging.

“After a detailed review, the company experts and engineers personally promised me that they had reinforced the structure and guaranteed 100% the safety and reliability of the show going forward,” Shakira’s statement read.

“To not be able to perform for you tonight deeply affects me and my fans in San Antonio. I am here, devastated and heartbroken. Our shows will go on in Houston starting on Monday and I’m here trying to find a solution so I can reschedule this San Antonio show for the coming days.”

This marks the second time Shakira’s team has encountered issues with stage infrastructure on this tour. Similar problems arose in May ahead of a scheduled performance at Fenway Park in Boston, which led to the postponement of that show. Notably, earlier this year, performances in Medellín, Colombia, and Santiago, Chile, were postponed due to similar issues.