Shawn Mendes Announces ‘On The Road Again’ Tour

Shawn Mendes has announced plans for his next major headlining tour, On The Road Again, with dates scheduled across Europe and North America.

The European leg of the tour will take place beginning on August 5 in Poland at TAURON Arena. From there, the singer is set to make stops in Hungary, Denmark, Germany, Austria, UK, Netherlands Spain and Portugal.

Following the European dates, the North American leg will launch on September 30 in Boston at TD Garden. Other cities include Toronto, Monreal, New York, Chicago, Vancouver and San Francisco before wrapping up on October 17 in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Bowl.

Mendes will be joined by different supporting acts throughout the tour. MARO and Lubiana will appear on European dates, while Australian singer Eddie Benjamin is confirmed as support for the North American shows.

The announcement follows Mendes’ recent string of festival appearances in Latin America, including headlining performances at Lollapalooza events in India, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil..

Ticket sales for the tour will open with a series of presales beginning Wednesday, June 4 at 10 a.m. local time. General public ticket sales will follow on Friday, June 6.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit Mendes’ official website.

A complete list of On The Road Again tour dates can be found below:

August 2, 2025 – Pristina, Kosovo – Sunny Hill Festival*

August 5, 2025 – Kraków, Poland – TAURON Arena

August 7, 2025 – Budapest, Hungary – Sziget Festival*

August 9, 2025 – Skanderborg, Denmark – Smukfest*

August 12, 2025 – Cologne, Germany – LANXESS Arena

August 14, 2025 – St. Pölten, Austria – Frequency Festival*

August 16, 2025 – London, UK – The O2

August 20, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

August 22, 2025 – Zürich, Switzerland – Zürich Openair*

August 26, 2025 – Madrid, Spain – Movistar Arena

August 28, 2025 – Lisbon, Portugal – MEO Arena

August 31, 2025 – Munich, Germany – Superbloom Festival*

September 25, 2025 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

September 28, 2025 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

October 1, 2025 – Montréal, QC – Bell Centre

October 3, 2025 – New York, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

October 8 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion

October 12 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

October 14 – San Francisco, CA – Frost Amphitheater

October 17 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

*Festivals