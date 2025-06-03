Shawn Mendes tickets on sale in Boston at TD Garden

Shawn Mendes at The Queen's Birthday Party | Photo credit: Raph_PH via Wikimedia Commons

Shawn Mendes finally brings his postponed world tour to TD Garden on Sept. 25 2025, promising a bigger-than-ever production for Boston’s Mendes Army. The 19 000-seat arena will pulse with radio staples “Stitches,” “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back,” and fresh cuts teased on social media this summer. Backed by a seven-piece band, Mendes will perform on a 360-degree stage that extends deep into the floor, giving every section a front-row feel.

Tickets are available now. Fans can purchase at the TD Garden box office, but savvy buyers head to ScoreBig, where all prices come with no hidden fees and TicketNews readers enjoy an extra 10 percent off by entering code TICKETNEWS10 at checkout.

This stop marks Mendes’ first Boston appearance since his 2022 shows were canceled for vocal rest, and demand is intense. Venue officials urge concertgoers to use the MBTA’s North Station—directly beneath the building—or pre-book parking at the adjacent Hub on Causeway garage. Merch lines are expected to form early for Boston-exclusive hoodies and a limited-edition Bruins-logo T-shirt.

Whether you’re a day-one fan or a newcomer wooed by Billboard-topping duets with Camila Cabello, this is Boston’s only chance in 2025 to experience Mendes’ arena spectacle.

Shop for Shawn Mendes tickets at TD Garden on September 25 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Shawn Mendes tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.