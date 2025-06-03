Ticketnews Ads
Shawn Mendes tickets on sale in Montréal at Centre Bell

Shawn Mendes at The Queen's Birthday Party | Photo credit: Raph_PH via Wikimedia Commons

Shawn Mendes lights up Centre Bell on Oct. 1 2025, treating Montréal to a bilingual night of pop mastery. The 21 000-seat arena will pulse with “Treat You Better,” “Wonder,” and a rumored new duet premiering exclusively for the Québec crowd.

Secure seats via the arena box office or ScoreBig.

Mendes routinely honors Montréal with a French-language shout-out and a soulful nod to hometown hero Leonard Cohen—expect an acoustic snippet of “Hallelujah.” Located steps from two Metro lines, Centre Bell offers easy transit and post-show poutine options along Rue Saint-Antoine.

Shop for Shawn Mendes tickets at Centre Bell on October 1 2025

