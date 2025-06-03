Shawn Mendes tickets on sale in Montréal at Centre Bell

Shawn Mendes at The Queen's Birthday Party | Photo credit: Raph_PH via Wikimedia Commons

Shawn Mendes lights up Centre Bell on Oct. 1 2025, treating Montréal to a bilingual night of pop mastery. The 21 000-seat arena will pulse with “Treat You Better,” “Wonder,” and a rumored new duet premiering exclusively for the Québec crowd.

Secure seats via the arena box office or ScoreBig, where fans pay transparent prices and score 10 percent off with code TICKETNEWS10.

Mendes routinely honors Montréal with a French-language shout-out and a soulful nod to hometown hero Leonard Cohen—expect an acoustic snippet of “Hallelujah.” Located steps from two Metro lines, Centre Bell offers easy transit and post-show poutine options along Rue Saint-Antoine.

