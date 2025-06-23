Showdown At The Net tickets on sale in Fort Worth

Showdown At The Net brings a powerhouse women’s volleyball doubleheader to Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on Sept. 10, 2025. The marquee matchup features Pittsburgh vs. Kentucky at 5:30 p.m., followed by Louisville vs. Texas—a clash between two perennial Final Four programs—at approximately 8 p.m.

Tickets covering both matches are on sale now through the Dickies Arena box office and ScoreBig, where fans can sidestep hidden fees while locking in premium sideline seats.

The neutral-site showcase lands early in the NCAA regular season, giving national-title contenders a prime-time proving ground in front of a Lone Star State crowd. Last fall, Texas captured its fourth championship, while Louisville and Pittsburgh each reached the semifinals, making this lineup a potential preview of December’s Final Four.

Dickies Arena’s 14,000 seats were designed for volleyball sightlines, and its center-hung 360-degree video board will keep replays of booming kills and pancake digs in razor-sharp focus. Between sets, expect on-court fan contests and a concession lineup highlighting local Fort Worth BBQ.

Shop for Showdown At The Net tickets at Dickies Arena on September 10, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Showdown At The Net tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.