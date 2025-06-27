Sir Chloe tickets on sale in New York at Webster Hall

Sir Chloe | Emma Welch, Austin Holmes, Dana Foote, Teddy O'Mara performing at Goldfield Trading Post in Roseville CA, 2024 via Wikimedia Commons

Sir Chloe plays Webster Hall on Oct. 11, 2025, offering indie-rock hooks and raw lyricism in the storied downtown ballroom. Frontwoman Dana Foote’s viral hit “Michelle” has racked up 200 million streams, and her new EP Domestic Sweetheart adds darker synth textures to the band’s catalog.

Tickets are live now. Fans can queue at Webster Hall’s box office—or breeze through ScoreBig, which posts all-in prices with no hidden service charges.

Fresh off supporting Billie Eilish’s arena tour, Sir Chloe is primed for its biggest NYC headline to date. Expect a cathartic mosh during “Animal” and a tender sing-along to “Hooves” beneath Webster’s iconic chandeliers.

The East Village venue (11th Street & 3rd Ave) is close to the L, 4/5/6, N/Q/R/W subway lines and plenty of late-night pizza for post-show hangs. Doors at 7 p.m.; show at 8 p.m.

