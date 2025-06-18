Six The Musical tickets on sale in Chicago at CIBC Theatre

Six The Musical

Six The Musical returns to Chicago’s CIBC Theatre for a royal run Dec. 10–14 2025. The 1,800-seat Loop landmark will host nightly performances at 7 p.m. (plus a 1 p.m. Sunday matinee) as Henry VIII’s six ex-wives reclaim their stories in a 75-minute pop concert packed with power vocals, glittering gowns and arena-worthy lighting.

Tickets are on sale now at the Broadway In Chicago box office and through ScoreBig, where theater-lovers can skip hidden service charges and see transparent pricing before they click “buy.” ScoreBig’s fee-free model leaves you extra coin for cocktails at the adjacent Palmer House or commemorative crowns in the lobby.

“Six” swept the 2022 Tony Awards with best original score honors, fusing Tudor history and Top 40 hooks into show-stopping numbers like “Don’t Lose Ur Head” and “Haus of Holbein.” Chicago audiences were among the first U.S. fans to embrace the queens during a 2019 pre-Broadway trial; this encore engagement invites them to belt every riff inside the theater’s plush, gilded walls.

The CIBC Theatre’s central location at Monroe and State offers easy CTA access and plenty of pre-show dining—from deep-dish institutions to Michelin-starred hot spots—making it the perfect holiday outing for locals and out-of-towners alike.

Six The Musical—Upcoming Chicago performances

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Six The Musical tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.