Some Like It Hot matinee tickets on sale in Sacramento at SAFE PAC

Some Like It Hot via official website

Some Like It Hot adds two accessible matinees to its Sacramento engagement at SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center, giving theatergoers fresh daytime options on Sept. 11 and Sept. 13, 2025.

Seats for both early shows are on sale now at the box office and on ScoreBig, the fee-free marketplace that helps fans save on Broadway-tour tickets.

The Tony-winning musical puts a jazz-age spin on the Marilyn Monroe film, following musicians Joe and Jerry as they duck the mob by posing as women in an all-female band. Expect blistering tap numbers, big-band brass and belly laughs as mistaken identities pile up. Sacramento’s SAFE PAC—fresh off a multimillion-dollar renovation—delivers Broadway-caliber acoustics while its midday curtain times cater to families, seniors and patrons who prefer earlier outings.

The Sept. 13 matinee is audio-described, ensuring visually impaired guests can enjoy the spectacle with detailed narration synced live to the action. With only one Northern California stop this tour leg, both afternoons are poised to fill quickly.

Upcoming performances