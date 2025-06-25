Some Like It Hot tickets on sale in Sacramento at SAFE Credit Union PAC

Some Like It Hot via official website

Some Like It Hot taps its toes into Sacramento this fall, booking a six-performance run at SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center from Sept. 9–14 2025. The Tony®-winning musical re-imagines the classic Marilyn Monroe film with a jazz-soaked score, whirlwind choreography and a gender-bending tale of love on the lam.

Tickets for every Sacramento performance are on sale now. Fans can go through the venue box office or choose ScoreBig to avoid hidden service fees and secure the best remaining seats in the house.

The Broadway hit follows musicians Joe and Jerry as they flee the mob by disguising themselves in an all-female band—only to find romance, hijinks and a show-stopping finale worthy of Prohibition-era Chicago. Critics have praised its “explosively joyous” energy (Variety) and “irresistible big-band brass” (The Guardian), making it a must-see for musical-theater devotees and first-timers alike.

Sacramento audiences also benefit from inclusive performances: a Sept. 12 open-captioned show and a Sept. 14 sign-interpreted matinee ensure everyone can catch the jazz-age romp. With limited Northern California tour dates, demand is expected to crest once word spreads through theater circles.

Upcoming performances