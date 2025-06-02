Sports Illustrated Stadium Announces Inaugural Two-Night Concert Series for October

Sports Illustrated Stadium is set to host its first major music event this fall, unveiling the inaugural Sports Illustrated Stadium Concert Series over two nights, October 10 to 11. The series will feature performances from top names in country, rap, hip-hop, and R&B, marking a major step in the venue’s push to become a year-round live entertainment destination in the New York metropolitan area.

The 25,000-seat stadium, home to the New York Red Bulls, will dedicate each night of the series to a distinct musical genre, giving fans the option to attend one or both events.

Kicking off the weekend, country superstar Jason Aldean will headline the Friday night lineup. A three-time ACM Entertainer of the Year and ACM Artist of the Decade, Aldean will be joined by Warner Records artist Warren Zeiders, along with Chase McDaniel, Lauren Gottshall, and longtime collaborator Dee Jay Silver.

Saturday night shifts focus to hip-hop and R&B, with multi-platinum artist and film star Ludacris leading a star-studded lineup. The Grammy Award winner will be joined by Ashanti, Flo Rida, Rick Ross, and Fat Joe. The event will be hosted by Grammy-winning artist INK, promising a night of high-energy performances and nostalgic moments.

Presale tickets for both nights go live on June 3 at 10 a.m. ET, with general public sales beginning June 6 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster and at the Sports Illustrated Stadium Box Office on Tuesdays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., as well as on Red Bulls match days beginning two hours before kickoff.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit the official Sports Illustrated Stadium website.