Stephen Adly Guirgis’ ‘Dog Day Afternoon’ to Make Broadway Debut in 2026

BroadwayVictoria Drum34 seconds ago

A new Broadway production of “Dog Day Afternoon” is headed to the stage in spring 2026. The play, written by Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis, will bring the 1972 Brooklyn bank robbery to life.

Set to lead the cast are The Bear stars Jon Bernthal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. The production, produced by Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, will mark the Broadway debut for both actors.

The play, based on the real-life 1972 Brooklyn bank robbery that spiraled into a tense hostage crisis, was famously adapted into a 1975 film starring Al Pacino and John Cazale. While that film was scripted by Frank Pierson from a Life magazine article by P.F. Kluge, the upcoming stage production will offer a new take on the same events. 

Bernthal will take on the role of Sonny Amato, the troubled and impulsive mastermind behind the botched robbery, while Moss-Bachrach will portray Sal DeSilva, his conflicted partner. 

The production will be directed by Rupert Goold. Producers for the show include Mark Kaufman, Sue Wagner, John Johnson, and Patrick Catullo. Additional members of the creative team and details regarding the production’s official dates and venue will be announced at a later time.

For more information and additional details, theatergoers can visit the official “Dog Day Afternoon” website.

