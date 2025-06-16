Stevie Nicks Adds Eight Dates to 2025 North American Tour

Stevie Nicks has expanded her 2025 North American tour with the addition of eight new dates.

The newly added concerts are scheduled around Nicks’ previously announced U.S. and Canadian dates, which run from August through October. The tour will now open at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on August 8. Other new stops includes performances in Hollywood, FL, Detroit, MI, Portland, OR, Sacramento, CA, Atlantic City, NJ and Charlotte, NC. Notably, the tour is now slated to wrap up on October 25 in Hartford, CT, at PeoplesBank Arena.

The announcement of the new shows follows the cancellation of her previously scheduled shows with Billy Joel, who was forced to withdraw from the joint performances after being diagnosed with a brain disorder.

Tickets for the new stops will be available through a Live Nation presale starting Wednesday, June 18 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can use the code TREBLE to access the presale. General public ticket sales will follow on Friday, June 20 at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit Nicks’ official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

08/08 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

08/12 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

08/15 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

08/19 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

08/23 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

08/27 — Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

08/30 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

09/03 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

09/07 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

10/01 — Portland, OR @ MODA Center

10/04 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

10/07 — Phoenix, AZ @ PHX Arena

10/11 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

10/15 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

10/18 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall

10/21 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

10/25 — Hartford, CT @ PeoplesBank Arena