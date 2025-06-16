Stevie Nicks Adds Eight Dates to 2025 North American Tour
Stevie Nicks has expanded her 2025 North American tour with the addition of eight new dates.
The newly added concerts are scheduled around Nicks’ previously announced U.S. and Canadian dates, which run from August through October. The tour will now open at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on August 8. Other new stops includes performances in Hollywood, FL, Detroit, MI, Portland, OR, Sacramento, CA, Atlantic City, NJ and Charlotte, NC. Notably, the tour is now slated to wrap up on October 25 in Hartford, CT, at PeoplesBank Arena.
The announcement of the new shows follows the cancellation of her previously scheduled shows with Billy Joel, who was forced to withdraw from the joint performances after being diagnosed with a brain disorder.
Tickets for the new stops will be available through a Live Nation presale starting Wednesday, June 18 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can use the code TREBLE to access the presale. General public ticket sales will follow on Friday, June 20 at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster.
For more information and additional details, fans can visit Nicks’ official website.
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
Stevie Nicks 2025 Tour Dates
08/08 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
08/12 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
08/15 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
08/19 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
08/23 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
08/27 — Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
08/30 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
09/03 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
09/07 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
10/01 — Portland, OR @ MODA Center
10/04 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
10/07 — Phoenix, AZ @ PHX Arena
10/11 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
10/15 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
10/18 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall
10/21 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
10/25 — Hartford, CT @ PeoplesBank Arena