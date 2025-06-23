Swan Lake tickets on sale in Thousand Oaks

Swan Lake, presented by World Ballet Company, glides into Fred Kavli Theatre at Bank of America Performing Arts Center in Thousand Oaks on Feb. 19, 2026, at 7 p.m. The timeless Tchaikovsky masterpiece will be staged by a 50-dancer international troupe renowned for sumptuous costumes and hand-painted backdrops.

Tickets are now on sale via the theater box office and ScoreBig—where ballet lovers can avoid hidden fees and secure prime orchestra seats.

World Ballet Company’s contemporary vision preserves the classic choreography while weaving cinematic lighting and projection effects that immerse audiences in Prince Siegfried’s enchanted lakeside world. The touring production has earned raves for its precision corps-de-ballet and Odette/Odile’s challenging 32 fouettés.

Located just off US-101, Fred Kavli Theatre features plush seating and impeccable sightlines, making it a favorite for premium dance engagements across Ventura County. Patrons can enhance the evening with nearby pre-show dining at The Lakes Shopping Center, a five-minute stroll from the venue.

Shop for Swan Lake tickets at Fred Kavli Theatre on February 19, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Swan Lake tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.