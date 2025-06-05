Ticketnews Ads
Taylor Tomlinson tickets on sale in Philadelphia at The Met Presented by Highmark

Taylor Tomlinson (Photo: Vbrunophotog, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Taylor Tomlinson brings her sharp wit and candid storytelling to The Met Presented by Highmark in Philadelphia, Pa., on Jan. 24, 2026. Fans can expect an evening of relatable humor, laugh-out-loud anecdotes and behind-the-scenes insights into Tomlinson’s life and career.

Tickets for the Jan. 24 show are on sale now.

Known for her Netflix specials Quarter-Life Crisis and Look at You, Tomlinson has built a devoted following with her self-assured stage persona and razor-sharp observations on life as a millennial. Her comedy balances heartfelt moments with fearless jokes about relationships, mental health and the absurdities of adulthood.

The Met Presented by Highmark—one of Philadelphia’s premier live-entertainment venues—offers comfortable seating, modern production and an intimate atmosphere that brings every audience member close to the action. Philadelphia fans can look forward to a night of nonstop laughter as Tomlinson delivers her signature brand of comedy live on stage.

Whether you’ve followed Tomlinson’s rise on late-night shows or are discovering her through streaming platforms, this performance promises to be a highlight of your winter. Secure your seats now for an unforgettable night of comedic brilliance in the City of Brotherly Love.

