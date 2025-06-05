Tears for Fears Add New Dates to Las Vegas Residency at Fontainebleau

Tears for Fears has announced a new series of performances at the BleauLive Theater inside the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, marking their third residency at the venue.

The residency will include six shows, beginning on September 24 and running through October 5. The announcement follows the group’s most recent engagement at the BleauLive Theater earlier this year, as well as a previous residency at the venue in October 2024.

Tickets for the upcoming performances will go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 6 at 10:00 a.m. PT through Ticketmaster. Multiple pre-sale opportunities will be offered in advance, starting Monday, June 3 at 10:00 a.m. PT for Citi cardholders. A Live Nation pre-sale will follow on Thursday, June 5 at 10:00 a.m. PT, accessible with the code TREBLE.

The residency extension arrives as Tears for Fears continue a busy schedule of live performances and new releases. Over the past year, the group has issued both a concert film, Tears for Fears Live (A Tipping Point Film), and a live album titled Songs for a Nervous Planet.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit the official Tears for Fears website.

A list of residency dates can be found below:

09/24 — Las Vegas, NV @ BleauLive Theater

09/26 — Las Vegas, NV @ BleauLive Theater

09/27 — Las Vegas, NV @ BleauLive Theater

10/22 — Las Vegas, NV @ BleauLive Theater

10/24 — Las Vegas, NV @ BleauLive Theater

10/25 — Las Vegas, NV @ BleauLive Theater