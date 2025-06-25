The Band Camino tickets on sale in Boston at MGM Music Hall

The Band CAMINO performing at the Fillmore in Silver Spring, Maryland in April 2022 | Photo credit: Connie72 via Wikimedia Commons

The Band Camino teams with surf-pop outfit Almost Monday for a high-energy stop at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park on Nov. 15 2025. The Nashville-bred trio’s guitar-driven anthems — “Daphne Blue,” “1 Last Cigarette” — pair perfectly with Almost Monday’s sunny hooks for an alt-pop double bill in the heart of Boston’s music district.

Tickets are on sale now through the venue and ScoreBig, which lists major events with zero hidden service charges.

MGM Music Hall’s intimate 5 000-seat layout and pristine acoustics guarantee sing-along vibes as front-man Jeffery Jordan belts crowd favourites and teases material from the band’s upcoming studio release. With Fenway’s Kenmore Square neighbourhood buzzing with bars and late-night eats, fans can make a full Saturday of it — grab a pre-show bite on Lansdowne, then dive into two hours of fists-in-the-air choruses.

Both acts have cultivated rabid online followings and consistently sell out secondary markets. Given Boston’s huge student population and the Hall’s limited capacity, prompt ticket grabs are advised.

Shop for The Band Camino & Almost Monday tickets at MGM Music Hall on Nov. 15 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers: get 10 % off The Band Camino tickets at ScoreBig NOW with code TICKETNEWS10.