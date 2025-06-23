The Band Camino tickets on sale in Chicago

The Band Camino teams with indie-pop trio Almost Monday for a co-headline stop at The Salt Shed Indoors in Chicago on Nov. 20, 2025, at 8 p.m. The Memphis-born alt-rockers, fresh off their synth-driven sophomore album The Dark, will share the stage with San Diego surf-pop hitmakers responsible for “Sunburn” and “Tidal Wave.”

Tickets are on sale through The Salt Shed box office and ScoreBig, where buyers see the final price up front—no back-end fees, ever.

The Band Camino’s live sets blend punchy guitar hooks with arena-ready choruses, as showcased on TikTok favorite “Daphne Blue.” Almost Monday counter with breezy vocals and danceable grooves, making the pairing a night of sing-along anthems. Fans can also expect collaborative moments, including a rumored cover of The 1975’s “Chocolate,” teased on socials earlier this year.

The Salt Shed’s repurposed Morton Salt warehouse features soaring wood trusses, industrial-chic murals and riverfront skyline views—an atmospheric backdrop for the closing weeks of Chicago’s indoor concert season. On-site food stalls from Big Star and 3 Corners Tavern open at 6 p.m., giving early birds plenty of pre-show fuel.

