The Beach Boys tickets on sale in Grand Prairie at Texas Trust CU Theatre

Beach Boys (image courtesy ScoreBig)

The Beach Boys bring their “Endless Summer” spirit to Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie on Sept. 28 2025, for a special Sunday matinee at 3:30 p.m. Led by founding singer Mike Love and longtime member Bruce Johnston, the group will serve up six decades of classics—from “Surfin’ U.S.A.” to “Kokomo”—complete with lush harmonies, a full horn section, and an LED surf-film backdrop.

Tickets are on sale now through the venue box office and ScoreBig, where Lone Star fans avoid hidden service fees and save 10 percent with code TICKETNEWS10.

The 6 300-seat theatre, conveniently located between Dallas and Fort Worth along I-30, offers ample parking and air-conditioned comfort—ideal for late-September Texas afternoons. VIP packages include a pre-show sound-check party and an exclusive tour lithograph signed by the band.

Shop for The Beach Boys tickets at Texas Trust CU Theatre on September 28 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on The Beach Boys tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.