The Book of Mormon tickets on sale in Akron at E.J. Thomas Hall

The Eugene O'Neil Theatre - longtime home of the Book of Mormon - on Broadway (Photo: Broadway Tour, CC BY-SA 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons)

The Book of Mormon brings its wickedly irreverent take on faith, friendship and door-to-door evangelism to Akron’s E.J. Thomas Hall for two performances, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 2025. The nine-time Tony® winner from the creators of “South Park” has been hailed by The New York Times as “the best musical of this century,” delighting audiences worldwide with show-stopping numbers like “Hello!” and “I Believe.”

Tickets for both Akron shows are on sale now. While the theater box office is an option, smart theatergoers know they can also find seats at ScoreBig, where major-event tickets come free of hidden service charges—an instant savings for Northeast Ohio fans.

This limited two-night engagement marks the musical’s first visit to Summit County since its sold-out 2022 run. The 2,955-seat E.J. Thomas Hall offers Broadway-caliber acoustics and unobstructed sightlines, ensuring every satirical lyric lands with full force. Whether you’re a first-timer or a repeat visitor eager to catch new cast chemistry, these dates promise an unforgettable night at the theater.

Beyond its hilarity, “The Book of Mormon” has garnered praise for its surprisingly heartfelt core. Expect sharp social commentary, lavish choreography and enough earworms to keep you humming all the way back up I-77.

