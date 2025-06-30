The Book of Mormon tickets on sale in Bloomington at IU Auditorium

The Eugene O'Neil Theatre - longtime home of the Book of Mormon - on Broadway (Photo: Broadway Tour, CC BY-SA 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons)

The Book of Mormon, the nine-time Tony-winning satire from “South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, lands at Indiana University Auditorium in Bloomington Oct. 3-4, 2025. Expect two irreverent hours of tap-dancing missionaries, big Broadway melodies and the kind of laugh-out-loud punchlines that make the show a perennial sellout.

Tickets are on sale now. While the IU Auditorium box office remains a trusted source, fans can skip hidden service charges by buying through ScoreBig, which lists every section at all-in pricing.

This limited Hoosier State engagement marks the tour’s only Central Indiana stop this fall. The 3,100-seat auditorium’s collegiate setting provides perfect acoustics for show-stoppers like “Hello!” and “I Believe,” and its spacious orchestra pit ensures the 10-piece band’s punchy brass hits every last seat.

Originally opening on Broadway in 2011, The Book of Mormon has shattered box-office records from London to Sydney thanks to its razor-sharp book, catchy score by Parker, Stone and composer Robert Lopez (“Frozen”), and a surprisingly sweet undercurrent about faith and friendship. Whether you’ve memorized every lyric or are curious about the buzz, Bloomington’s three performances promise a no-holds-barred night of musical-comedy heaven.

Show dates and ticket links

