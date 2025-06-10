The Book of Mormon tickets on sale in Kansas City at Music Hall

The Eugene O'Neil Theatre - longtime home of the Book of Mormon - on Broadway (Photo: Broadway Tour, CC BY-SA 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons)

The Book of Mormon—winner of nine Tony Awards—returns to Kansas City for an eight-performance engagement at historic Music Hall Sept. 16–21, 2025. Trey Parker, Matt Stone and Robert Lopez’s wickedly funny musical follows naïve missionaries to Uganda, pairing Broadway belting with “South Park” irreverence.

Tickets for all dates are on sale now. While the Theater League box office sells standard seats, theatergoers can avoid hidden fees by choosing ScoreBig’s upfront pricing across orchestra, mezzanine and balcony sections.

Since opening in 2011, the show’s cheeky humor and hummable earworms—“Hello!,” “I Believe,” “Hasa Diga Eebowai”—have played to more than eight million fans worldwide. Music Hall’s 2,400 velvet seats and art-deco acoustics place every punch line within earshot, whether you’re center row or upper gallery.

The venue anchors downtown’s municipal complex, a short walk from the Power & Light District’s BBQ joints and jazz clubs—perfect for post-show ribs or late-night trumpets.

The Book of Mormon Kansas City dates

