The Heartwreckers tickets on sale in San Juan Capistrano at Coach House

The Heartwreckers, Southern California’s premier Tom Petty tribute, headline the intimate Coach House in San Juan Capistrano at 8 p.m. Friday, June 27, 2025. With faithful renditions of classics like “Free Fallin’,” “Refugee” and “American Girl,” the band promises an evening steeped in rock-and-roll nostalgia inside one of Orange County’s most storied clubs.

Tickets are available at the Coach House box office and—minus the surprise service charges—through ScoreBig. Fans can browse seating options up front or grab general-admission spots along the venue’s famed banquet tables, all while saving with transparent pricing.

The Heartwreckers have built a devoted regional following by channeling Petty’s distinct vocals and Heartbreakers-tight musicianship. Their Coach House stop lands in the heart of OC’s summer concert calendar, making it an ideal night out for classic-rock devotees and casual listeners alike. Arrive early for signature venue bites and stay late to meet the band after the show.

Shop for The Heartwreckers tickets at Coach House – Capistrano on June 27, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on The Heartwreckers tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.