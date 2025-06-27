The Lemonheads tickets on sale in New York at Racket

The Lemonheads headline Manhattan’s Racket on Nov. 19, 2025, delivering jangly ’90s alt-rock nostalgia in an intimate 650-capacity club. Frontman Evan Dando will perform the band’s classic album It’s a Shame About Ray alongside gems like “Into Your Arms” and a few surprise covers.

Tickets are on sale now—snag them at the Racket box office or via ScoreBig, which posts final prices with no hidden fees.

Dando’s recent solo sets at Bowery Ballroom sold out quickly; Racket’s West Chelsea location offers fans an even closer view of his sun-soaked melodies. Arrive early for craft cocktails and vinyl DJ sets that celebrate the College-Rock era.

Racket (formerly Highline Ballroom) sits near the High Line park and multiple subway lines, making it a convenient night out for New York music nerds who’ve waited years for The Lemonheads to return to the city.

