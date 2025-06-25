The Life & Music of George Michael tickets on sale in Atlanta at Center Stage

The Life & Music of George Michael via Center Stage's official website

The Life & Music of George Michael celebrates one of pop’s most soulful voices at Atlanta’s Center Stage Theatre on Nov. 13, 2025. The tribute concert pairs a full band with striking video projections to trace Michael’s journey from Wham! heart-throb to global solo superstar.

Expect note-perfect renditions of “Careless Whisper,” “Faith,” “Freedom! ’90” and deep cuts that showcase Michael’s four-octave range. Vocalists handpicked from Broadway and London’s West End honor his charismatic stage presence while sharing behind-the-scenes anecdotes that shaped the hits.

Atlanta’s 1,050-seat Center Stage provides an intimate setting with pristine sound, ensuring sax solos shimmer and gospel-choir harmonies soar. For fans who never caught Michael live—or who want to relive the magic—this production captures the essence of an artist who sold more than 120 million records worldwide.

