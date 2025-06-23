The Outlaws & Firefall tickets on sale in Hamel

The Outlaws unite with fellow country-rock torchbearers Firefall for one night only at Medina Entertainment Center in Hamel, Minnesota, on Nov. 15, 2025, at 8 p.m. The Southern-fried legends behind “Green Grass & High Tides” team with the Colorado soft-rockers best known for “You Are the Woman,” promising a twin-guitar showcase rich in harmonies and extended jams.

Tickets are on sale now through the Medina box office and ScoreBig, whose no-fee platform keeps classic-rock nights affordable.

Formed in Tampa in 1972, The Outlaws have shared stages with Lynyrd Skynyrd and The Allman Brothers, while Firefall emerged from Boulder’s folk scene and climbed the pop charts in the late ’70s. Fans can expect a shared encore featuring both bands’ six-string lineups trading solos on roots-rock staples.

Medina Entertainment Center’s 2,100-person ballroom offers a rare standing-room floor coupled with tiered table seating—perfect for dancing to “There Goes Another Love Song” or raising a lighter during Firefall’s “Just Remember I Love You.” Located 20 miles west of Minneapolis, the venue boasts on-site bowling and a legendary walleye sandwich for early arrivals.

Shop for The Outlaws & Firefall tickets at Medina Entertainment Center on November 15, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on The Outlaws & Firefall tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.