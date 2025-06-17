The Phantom of the Opera tickets on sale in Chicago at Cadillac Palace

Ticketnews Ads
The Phantom of the Opera returns to Chicago this winter for a blockbuster engagement at the Cadillac Palace Theatre, running Dec. 18, 2025, through Jan. 31, 2026. Andrew Lloyd Webber’s beloved masterpiece brings its sweeping score—“Music of the Night,” “All I Ask of You”—and jaw-dropping chandelier crash back to the heart of the Loop.

Tickets for every performance are on sale now. Patrons can purchase at the Broadway In Chicago box office or choose ScoreBig, where transparent pricing means no surprise fees at checkout.

The 2,300-seat Cadillac Palace, with its French Baroque interior and state-of-the-art sound, has hosted multiple Phantom runs since the 1990s. Each return sells briskly, thanks to Chicago’s deep theater culture and holiday-season visitors eager for a classic night out. Early buyers secure center-orch seats and coveted weekend matinees.

This latest tour features updated staging by director Laurence Connor, fresh costumes and newly engineered effects that heighten the subterranean drama beneath the Paris Opera House. From the overture’s first organ blast to the final curtain, audiences can expect a timeless love story delivered with modern spectacle.

