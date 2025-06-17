The Red Clay Strays Expand ‘Get Right Tour’ With Additional U.S. Dates

The Red Clay Strays have announced a fresh round of tour dates for its Get Right Tour, adding four new shows to the itinerary due to “overwhelming demand.”

The new additions will bring the Southern-rooted band to stages in Ohio, Kentucky, Georgia, and Alabama later this year.

The added dates include a stop at The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park in Cincinnati, Ohio, on September 6, followed by a performance at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, Kentucky, on October 2. From there, the band will head south to Macon, Georgia, for a show at the Atrium Health Amphitheater on October 9, before returning home to Alabama for a headlining set at The Orion Amphitheater in Huntsville on October 15.

Tickets for the new shows begin with a presale on Tuesday, June 17, at 10 a.m. local time, with general ticket sales set to follow on Friday, June 20.

The Red Clay Strays upcoming performances include a three-night run at The Amphitheater at the Wharf in Orange Beach, AL, on July 3, 4, and 5. The band is also scheduled to perform at several music festivals this year including Ottawa Bluesfest, Cowboys Music Festival, Under the Big Sky Festival and Outlaw Music Festival.

This fall, the band will take their tour overseas with October dates planned in cities including Stockholm, Oslo, Copenhagen, Zurich, London, and Dublin, wrapping up the international leg with a final performance in Belfast on November 13.

From there, they will head back to the U.S. for a stop at St. Pete Country Fest on November 23, before bringing the tour to a close with back-to-back shows on December 4 and 5 at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit The Red Clay Strays official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

July 3 – The Amphitheater at the Wharf – Orange Beach, AL

July 4 – The Amphitheater at the Wharf – Orange Beach, AL

July 5 – The Amphitheater at the Wharf – Orange Beach, AL

July 9 – Rock The Park – London, Canada

July 10 – Ottawa Bluesfest – Ottawa, Canada

July 12 – Cowboys Music Festival – Calgary, Canada

July 18 – Under The Big Sky Festival – Whitefish, MT

July 20 – Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA *

July 21 – California Mid-State Fair – Paso Robles, CA

July 23 – The Warfield – San Francisco, CA *

July 24 – The Warfield – San Francisco, CA *

July 26 – Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Bend, OR *

July 27 – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater – Nampa, ID *

July 31 – The Armory – Minneapolis, MN *

August 2 – BMO Harris Pavilion – Milwaukee, WI *

August 3 – Jacobs Pavilion – Cleveland, OH =

August 8 – Outlaw Music Festival – Darien Center, NY

August 9 – Outlaw Music Festival – Hershey, PA

August 10 – Outlaw Music Festival – Syracuse, NY

August 12 – KEMBA Live! Outdoor – Columbus, OH =

August 13 – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park – Indianapolis, IN =

August 15 – Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park – Wilmington, NC =

August 16 – Red Hat Amphitheater – Raleigh, NC =

August 20 – The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre – Saint Augustine, FL =

August 22 – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheater – Charlotte, NC =

August 24 – Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront – Richmond, VA =

August 28 – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater – Bridgeport, CT ^

August 29 – The Stone Pony Summer Stage – Asbury Park, NJ ^

September 3 – The Salt Shed – Chicago, IL ^

September 4 – The Salt Shed – Chicago, IL ^

September 6 – The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park – Cincinnati, OH (NEW DATE) ^

September 7 – Saint Louis Music Park – Maryland Heights, MO ^

September 11 – Capitol Federal Amphitheater – Andover, KS ^

September 12 – Ford Amphitheater – Colorado Springs, CO ^

September 14 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO

September 15 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO

September 19 – Cable Dahmer Arena – Independence, MO *

September 20 – The Astro Amphitheater – La Vista, NE *

September 25 – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory – Irving, TX +

September 26 – Cooks Garage – Lubbock, TX +

September 28 – Moody Amphitheater – Austin, TX +

October 2 – Appalachian Wireless Arena – Pikeville, KY (NEW DATE) =

October 4 – Fox Theatre – Detroit, MI =

October 5 – Fox Theatre – Detroit, MI =

October 9 – Atrium Health Amphitheater – Macon, GA (NEW DATE) =

October 10 – Riverfront Revival Music Festival – North Charleston, SC

October 12 – Redwest – Salt Lake City, UT

October 15 – The Orion Amphitheater – Huntsville, AL (NEW DATE) =

November 23 – St. Pete Country Fest – United Central, FL

December 4 – The Theater at Virgin Hotels – Las Vegas, NV

December 5 – The Theater at Virgin Hotels – Las Vegas, NV

* – Michael Marcagi supporting

= – Wilder Woods supporting

^ – The Dip supporting

+ – Dexter and The Moonrocks supporting

October 20 – Fållan – Stockholm, Sweden ~

October 22 – Sentrum Scene – Oslo, Norway ~

October 23 – Vega Main – Copenhagen, Denmark ~

October 24 – Fabrik – Hamburg, Germany ~

October 26 – Carlswerk Victoria – Cologne, Germany ~

October 27 – X-Tra – Zurich, Switzerland ~

October 29 – Paradiso – Amsterdam, Netherlands ~

October 31 – Elysee Montmartre – Paris, France ~

November 2 – De Roma – Antwerp, Belgium ~

November 4 – O2 Academy – Glasgow, UK ~

November 6 – O2 Academy – Birmingham, UK ~

November 8 – Hackney Church – London, UK ~

November 9 – Roundhouse – London, UK ~

November 11 – National Stadium – Dublin, Ireland ~

November 13 – Ulster Hall – Belfast, UK ~

~ – Early James supporting