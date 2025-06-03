Theresa Caputo tickets on sale in Saginaw at Dow Event Center

Theresa Caputo (image via performer's social media)

Theresa Caputo brings her “Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience” tour to Dow Arena at Dow Event Center on Nov. 5 2025. Famous for her quick wit and big hair, the Long Island native will walk the floor, delivering impromptu readings that aim to validate connections with loved ones on the other side.

Tickets are available at the Dow Event Center box office and on ScoreBig, where Mid-Michigan guests pay transparent prices and save 10 percent with code TICKETNEWS10.

The 7 600-seat arena sits off I-675 in downtown Saginaw, surrounded by riverfront restaurants perfect for an early dinner before Caputo takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. VIP upgrades include a post-show photo op and commemorative laminate.

