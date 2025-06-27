Third Day & Zach Williams tickets on sale in Chicago at Credit Union 1 Arena

Third Day unites with Grammy-winner Zach Williams for a one-night worship experience at Chicago’s Credit Union 1 Arena on April 10, 2026. The concert pairs the Southern-rock grit of Third Day anthems like “Soul on Fire” with Williams’ blues-tinged mega-hits “Chain Breaker” and “There Was Jesus.”

Tickets are available now through the arena box office and ScoreBig, where fans appreciate transparent pricing and no hidden service charges.

This spring tour marks Third Day’s first major outing since a 2018 farewell jaunt, making the Chicago date a can’t-miss for longtime followers. Williams, meanwhile, brings his powerhouse vocals fresh off a CMA collaboration with Dolly Parton. Expect collaborative moments, praise sing-alongs and testimony that turns the 10,000-seat venue into Sunday service.

Credit Union 1 Arena sits on the UIC campus just west of the Loop, with CTA Blue Line access and plenty of parking. Doors open at 6 p.m. for a 7 p.m. start, leaving time to browse merch in support of global missions and local charities spotlighted by both artists.

Shop for Third Day & Zach Williams tickets at Credit Union 1 Arena on April 10, 2026

