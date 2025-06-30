TobyMac tickets on sale in Savannah at Johnny Mercer Theatre

TobyMac brings his high-energy “Hits Deep” show to Savannah’s Johnny Mercer Theatre on Nov. 1, 2025 at 7 p.m. The Christian-hip-hop trailblazer promises a night of stadium-sized production inside the intimate, 2,500-seat downtown venue.

Tickets are available now at the Savannah Civic Center box office and—with no surprise service charges—on ScoreBig. Fans can choose exact seats on an interactive map and receive mobile delivery straight to their phones.

TobyMac’s catalog spans three decades, from dc Talk classics to solo radio staples “Lights Shine Bright” and “Made to Love.” The Grammy winner tours with a full band, synchronized light show and rotating roster of guest vocalists, turning every performance into a worship-meets-dance-party experience.

Johnny Mercer Theatre’s crisp acoustics highlight the genre-blending mix of hip-hop beats, pop hooks and soulful ballads. Savannah marks TobyMac’s lone Georgia date this fall, making it a pilgrimage event for Southeast fans.

Arrive early for merch drops and an opening set featuring breakout artists from TobyMac’s Gotee Records label. Whether you’re a longtime dc Talk devotee or new to the contemporary-Christian charts, expect an uplifting night that sends concert-goers out singing.

