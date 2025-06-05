Tom Felton to Reprise Role as Draco Malfoy for Limited Run in ‘Cursed Child’ on Broadway
Tom Felton will be reprising the role he made famous, Draco Malfoy, in ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ on Broadway for a limited run this fall — marking the actor’s debut on the Main Stem.
Felton will begin performances on November 11 for a 19-week engagement, running through March 22. Presale tickets will be available starting on June 10 at 11 a.m. ET. Fans can register for presale access; those who join the list here before 5:59 p.m. ET on June 9 will receive a presale ticket link via email, arriving in their inbox by 9 a.m. ET on June 10.
The digital waiting room for the presale will open at 10:30 a.m. ET on June 10, which can be accessed by clicking the link in the presale email. At 11 a.m. ET, everyone in the waiting room will be randomly assigned a place in the purchase queue.
“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” — the magical story that takes place 19 years after “Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows” — arrived on Broadway in 2018 and last year, and became the fifth longest-running Broadway play in history, surpassing 1978’s “Deathtrap.”
The play delves into the story of Harry’s son, Albus, who befriends Scorpius Malfoy — the son of Harry’s rival, Draco. Both boys enter a journey where they’re met with the power to change the past — and future — forever.
Following its Broadway debut, the show has received high praise; Forbes described the production as “one of the most defining pop culture events of the decade.” It also broke a Broadway record in preview sales and won nine Olivier Awards for its original West End run.