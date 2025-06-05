Tom Felton to Reprise Role as Draco Malfoy for Limited Run in ‘Cursed Child’ on Broadway

Tom Felton | Photo via 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

Tom Felton will be reprising the role he made famous, Draco Malfoy, in ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ on Broadway for a limited run this fall — marking the actor’s debut on the Main Stem.

Felton will begin performances on November 11 for a 19-week engagement, running through March 22. Presale tickets will be available starting on June 10 at 11 a.m. ET. Fans can register for presale access; those who join the list here before 5:59 p.m. ET on June 9 will receive a presale ticket link via email, arriving in their inbox by 9 a.m. ET on June 10.

The digital waiting room for the presale will open at 10:30 a.m. ET on June 10, which can be accessed by clicking the link in the presale email. At 11 a.m. ET, everyone in the waiting room will be randomly assigned a place in the purchase queue.

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” — the magical story that takes place 19 years after “Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows” — arrived on Broadway in 2018 and last year, and became the fifth longest-running Broadway play in history, surpassing 1978’s “Deathtrap.”

The play delves into the story of Harry’s son, Albus, who befriends Scorpius Malfoy — the son of Harry’s rival, Draco. Both boys enter a journey where they’re met with the power to change the past — and future — forever.

Following its Broadway debut, the show has received high praise; Forbes described the production as “one of the most defining pop culture events of the decade.” It also broke a Broadway record in preview sales and won nine Olivier Awards for its original West End run.