Tom Felton Extends Run in ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ on Broadway

Tom Felton | Photo via 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

The announcement that Tom Felton will reprise his role as Draco Malfoy for his Broadway debut in “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” has taken the world by storm. While the “Harry Potter” star was originally only set to appear on stage for 19 weeks, his run has already been extended by seven additional weeks.

Originally, Felton was set to begin performances on November 11 at the Lyric Theatre, running through March 22. Now, the actor will continue on stage through May 10, 2026.

“Being a part of the Harry Potter films has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” Felton shared in a statement. “Joining this production will be a full-circle moment for me, because when I begin performances in Cursed Child this fall, I’ll also be the exact age Draco is in the play.

“It’s surreal to be stepping back into his shoes—and of course his iconic platinum blond hair—and I am thrilled to be able to see his story through and to share it with the greatest fan community in the world. I look forward to joining this incredible company and being a part of the Broadway community.”

Earlier this week, fans flooded a presale, which led to hours-long wait times in a virtual queue. The presale opened its waiting room at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, followed by an official opening at 11 a.m., and at the start of the sale, there were nearly 70,000 people in the queue.

Those who were unable to score presale tickets can still attempt to get seats for the limited run during the general sale Thursday, June 12 at 10 a.m. ET here.

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” — the magical story that takes place 19 years after “Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows” — arrived on Broadway in 2018 and last year, and became the fifth longest-running Broadway play in history, surpassing 1978’s “Deathtrap.”

The play delves into the story of Harry’s son, Albus, who befriends Scorpius Malfoy — the son of Harry’s rival, Draco. Both boys enter a journey where they’re met with the power to change the past — and future — forever.

Following its Broadway debut, the show has received high praise; Forbes described the production as “one of the most defining pop culture events of the decade.” It also broke a Broadway record in preview sales and won nine Olivier Awards for its original West End run.