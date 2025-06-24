Tom Francis to Depart Broadway’s ‘Sunset Boulevard’ on July 6

Olivier Award winner and Tony nominee Tom Francis will play his final performance as Joe Gillis in the Broadway revival of “Sunset Boulevard” on July 6.

The actor is exiting the production due to a previously announced professional obligation. Francis originated the role in Jamie Lloyd’s West End staging in 2023, earning the Olivier Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical before bringing the performance to New York, where he received a Tony nomination as well as accolades from the Drama Desk and Drama League Awards. He was also honored with a Theater World Award and a Clive Barnes Award.

Following Francis’s departure, Pierre Marais will take over as Joe Gillis beginning July 8 through the end of the show’s limited Broadway engagement at the St. James Theatre, which concludes July 20. Marais is currently part of the ensemble in the role of Sammy and has served as the understudy for Joe throughout the run.

In a statement, Francis reflected on the journey that led him to his Broadway debut and shared his thoughts ahead of his exit.

“It has been a literal dream come true to make my Broadway debut in Jamie’s production of ‘Sunset Blvd.’ Two years ago, when the idea of being in the show was first discussed, I was just excited to be considered and never expected the wild ride I’ve been on,” he said.

“I’m gutted I’m not able to be there for our final performance on July 20, but I send big love to Nicole, Grace, Jordan and the entire company,” Francis continued. “And to my dear friend Pierre, I leave the St. James Theatre, 44th Street, and Shubert Alley in your extremely talented hands.”

The Broadway cast of “Sunset Boulevard” is led by Nicole Scherzinger in the role of Norma Desmond. Grace Hodgett Young plays Betty Schaefer and David Thaxton appears as Max Von Mayerling. Mandy Gonzalez performs the role of Norma Desmond at select performances, and Rashidra Scott is the standby.

The revival, directed by Jamie Lloyd, has been recognized with seven Tony Award nominations this season and won three, including Best Revival of a Musical, Best Leading Actress in a Musical for Scherzinger, and Best Lighting Design of a Musical for Jack Knowles.

The musical features a score by Andrew Lloyd Webber with book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton.For more information and additional details, theatergoers can visit Broadway’s official “Sunset Blvd” website.