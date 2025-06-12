Tony Hinchcliffe tickets on sale in Baltimore at The Lyric

Tony Hinchcliffe

Tony Hinchcliffe brings his rapid-fire roast style to The Lyric Baltimore on Sept. 12, 2025, at 7 p.m. The Ohio-born comic—best known for hosting the podcast phenomenon Kill Tony—trades Los Angeles’ Comedy Store for the historic Maryland theater, promising an evening of edgy punchlines and crowd-work unpredictability.

Tickets are on sale now via The Lyric box office

Hinchcliffe’s career skyrocketed after his viral Netflix special One Shot, earning him a reputation for razor-sharp roast battles and writing credits on Comedy Central’s flagship shows. His 2025 stand-up hour skewers pop culture, political absurdities and the awkward quirks of modern dating, all delivered in the comedian’s signature velvet-knife cadence.

The Lyric, a 2,564-seat former opera house dating to 1894, boasts pristine acoustics and newly renovated lounges. Located near Baltimore’s Mount Vernon cultural district, the venue offers convenient Light Rail access and a bounty of pre-show crab-cake spots along Charles Street.

