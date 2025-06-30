Too Many Zooz tickets on sale in Courtenay at Sid Williams Theatre

Too Many Zooz via the band's official website

Too Many Zooz will ignite the Sid Williams Theatre in Courtenay, British Columbia, on Oct. 10 2025 at 7:30 p.m. The NYC-based brass-house trio—known for viral subway performances and thunderous live shows—brings its high-energy blend of jazz, funk and EDM to Vancouver Island for one electric night.

Tickets for the Courtenay stop are on sale now. Fans can purchase at the Sid Williams Theatre box office or skip the line at ScoreBig, the ticket marketplace that lists seats to major events with no hidden fees.

Too Many Zooz rose to prominence after busking videos racked up millions of views, landing them collaborations with Beyoncé and features in Google commercials. Live, the trio delivers nonstop movement—saxophonist Leo Pellegrino’s dance-driven solos mingle with baritone grooves, percussionist “King of Sludge” David Parks’ pounding rhythms, and trumpeter Matt “Doe” Muirhead’s soaring lines.

The Courtenay date comes midway through the band’s fall Canadian run, giving Island fans a rare chance to catch the group without crossing the water. Expect favorites like “Warriors” and “Bedford,” plus new material teased on social media earlier this year.

Whether you discovered Too Many Zooz on TikTok or have followed since their underground days, this 750-seat theater setting promises an up-close, thunderous experience. Don’t wait—brass-house buzz usually translates to quick sell-outs.

